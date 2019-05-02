Sebastian Stan Explains His and Anthony Mackie’s Imaginary Friend During Marvel Press Tours

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters everywhere and while it will be the last time we see some of our favorite actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plenty of other great names will be continuing their journey within the franchise. One such duo is Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, who are getting their own Falcon and Winter Solider series at Disney+. The two actors have great chemistry, so it’s no surprise they’ll be continuing their journey together. In fact, Stan recently joked on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that it was their press tours that made Marvel realize they should be in a show together. During their time together, they had so much fun that they even made up an imaginary friend named Nishka.

Stan explained that when they would get a loaded question, for example, “How do you feel this movie’s gonna change the world?,” Mackie would reply with words of wisdom from their fake friend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, as my friend Nishka used to say…,” Stan began. “We’d say something obscure like, ‘When you look in the mirror, make sure you look in the back and the front at the same time.’”

Fallon went on to play some clips of Stan and Mackie promoting Captain America: Civil War with Mackie hilariously referencing Nishka multiple times.

Stan also talked about what it’s like working with Mackie, saying that together they are “two lunatics.”

“I mean, I love him because like it’s really hard- I always quote Apollo 13 every time I’m with him, because it’s like, really, working with him is like riding a psychotic horse in a blazing stable. Like that’s what it is. I just hang on, and usually, if you look at my expression, it’s like, ‘Just get a word in now.’”

It sound like their dynamic is similar to Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson, and we’re here for it!

Disney+ is scheduled to debut in November, but there is no official word on when the Marvel Studios projects will begin.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!