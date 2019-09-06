Second Printing: Spider-Man Updates, Joker Reviews, and More

September is off to an interesting start with a major win for DC Comics fans and a major loss for Marvel Comics fans. The past week has been loaded with interesting news, some celebrity drama, an exciting new trailer, and a video game movie unexpectedly got a sequel and release date — and it’s all rounded up into ComicBook.com’s Second Printing, seen in the video above hosted by Brandon Davis.
The stories compiled into the video above include:
- Spider-Man’s “door is closed” for now
- Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra opened up about the subject at Variety‘s Entertainment & Technology summit, saying, “For the moment the door is closed.” The deal initially allowed Spider-Man to appear in Marvel Studios films to co-exist with the Avengers heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It expired following Spider-Man: Far From Home and Marvel’s parent company Disney wanted a considerable lift in their cut of the box office revenue for Spider-Man movies to which Sony essentially said, (paraphrasing here): “No.”
- Joker is a hit with critics
- “Whether or not Joker is a social commentary on issues such as poverty or mental illness, a new and mysterious take on the best known DC Comics villain, or just another unforgettable piece of cinema which producer Martin Scorsese is attached to, you’ll need to see to believe it and, even then, you still might not believe it,” ComicBook.com’s review reads, contributed to the movie’s “Fresh” score on RottenTomatoes.
- Falcon isn’t Captain America
- Mackie, in true Sam Wilson fashion, tried to play down any ideas that he would be dressed up like Captain America the next time fans saw him on camera. One fan even yelled out the character’s name while they were on stage during the presentation. The star just called her kind and didn’t really dwell on it. It sounds like The Falcon is here to stay even with that brand new shiny shield.
- It Chapter Two hits theaters
- It Chapter Two‘s $10.5 million is a slide downward by comparison to 2017’s It which nabbed $13.5 million in preview night showings. That movie went on to take in $327.4 million at the domestic box office for a $700 million total worldwide. The figures are very impressive for an R-rated movie. It released on September 8, 2017 — a similar weekend by comparison to It Chapter Two‘s September 6, 2019 release.
- Hobbs & Shaw beats an Avengers: Endgame record
- “Thank you guys so so much for the incredible love and the incredible support…that you’ve shown Hobbs & Shaw,” Dwayne Johnson said in a video posted to his Instagram. “This past weekend, you made Hobbs & Shaw the number one movie in the world for four weekends in a row. That, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, children of all ages, is a brand new 2019 record. The previous record held by our favorite super heroes: Avengers, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel. They held it for three weekends in a row and we have now set a new record. Four weekends in a row.”
- Tomb Raider sequel gets a director and release date
- Tomb Raider fans were glad to hear that Alicia Vikander was getting to return for a Tomb Raider sequel, but not much else was known about the film until today. Now the film has a director in Ben Wheatley, and not only that but fans also have a release date for the movie (via Deadline), which will hit theaters on March 19th, 2021. Amy Jump is writing the script for the film while Graham King is producing the movie under the GK Films banner.
- Bad Boys For Life trailer
- The Bad Boys are officially back in action! Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are returning as their ever-popular characters in the third Bad Boys movie, Bad Boys for Life. While the film doesn’t arrive until 2020, Sony and Columbia debuted the first trailer on Wednesday morning.
