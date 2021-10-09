Secret Invasion’s Kingsley Ben-Adir Says Marvel Trains Actors to Not Spoil Projects

By now, you likely know of the fabled Marvel “snipers,” members of the studio’s security team that will come knocking if you, as an actor in the MCU, post or say something you shouldn’t. In fact, the Burbank-based outfit cares about protecting its projects so much, it gives actors talking points and training on how to avoid revealing too much about the projects they belong to should someone ask.

Case in point: Secret Invasion star Kingsley Ben-Adir made a red carpet appearance at this year’s GQ Men of the Year awards. It’s there Ben-Adir says he has been training for half a year on what he can and cannot say.

“We’re figuring it out at the moment,” the actor says of his involvement in the Disney+ show. “They’ve been training us not to talk for like six months. As soon as you asked that, I’ve just got in my head this Marvel robot saying, ‘Don’t talk, don’t say anything, say nothing, lie.’ So I don’t know.”

“I’m currently working on a show for Disney+ called Secret Invasion, about which I can say very little,” Marvel Studios producer Jonathan Schwartz recently told The Direct during the Shang-Chi press tour. “And then I’m also developing a feature that will be a few years down the line, about which I can say literally nothing.”

“I think like you said, like all of our adaptations, it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, although it takes a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit, and runs with it,” he said of Secret Invasion. “I think that’s literally everything I can say about it. We’re going to leave the secret in Secret Invasion for now.”

