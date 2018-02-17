Serena Williams Treats Students To A Private Screening Of ‘Black Panther’

There has been story after story of people coming together and raising money to buy tickets to the ground breaking film, Black Panther, for those who are less fortunate. First there was the DC Comics fans that started a Gofundme campaign to buy tickets for kids to see the Marvel film, that was inspired by Frederick Joseph. Then there was ESPN’s Jemele Hill joining the Detroit Free Press who brought 200 kids to see the film. Kendrick Lamar’s (the producer of the soundtrack for the film) label, Top Dawg Entertainment who bought tickets for kids from three housing projects.

Now, seven time Wimbledon winner Serena Williams was joined by her husband, co-founder of reddit, Alexis Ohanian in bringing a group of kids from the organization Black Girls Code to a opening weekend screening of Black Panther. It seems though that the kids didn’t know that their hero, Serena would be attending. You can watch their adorable reaction on the tennis star husband’s instagram video here.

Serena Williams also posted a photo from the theater with the caption: “Last night we surprised a group of girls from @blackgirlscode to watch black panther with me in a private screening. We loved the movie and had a awesome time! @alexisohanian thanks!!”

According to their instagram bio, Black Girls Code’s “mission is to increase the number of women of color in the digital technology space by introducing girls 7-17 to CS.”

This weekend Ryan Coogler‘s Black Panther just might break $200 million at the box office for the four day weekend. Black Panther is now in theaters, next up in the MCU is the culmination of 10 years super hero films, Avengers: Infinity Wars which will be released in May. After that look for Ant-Man and The Wasp in theaters July of 2018 and Captain Marvel in March of 2019.