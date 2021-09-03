Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Star Simu Liu Recounts "Not Great Altercation" With Autograph Seekers

✖

Simu Liu first became known for his role in the hit sitcom Kim's Convenience, but really rose to fame when he was cast as the titular hero in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The actor has a lot of exciting projects in the works from a Shang-Chi sequel to appearing in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie. Liu also wrote a book titled We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story and recently had an unfortunate encounter with professional autograph hunters at a Philadelphia book signing.

"Had a not great altercation at the end of my book event in Philly. Look, I'm trying to have a real moment with my audience. If you come to my events and harass me or make me or my fans uncomfortable, there's no chance in hell I'm going to sign for you. Don't cross that line," Liu wrote. "Best photo that I could get but these professional autograph seekers followed us out of the Philly event then threw soda on our window. They then ran to their car to remove the front license plate so we couldn't ID them. Thankfully we had someone at the event venue documenting so we will get them and fire a report with authorities. Obviously, everyone is fine but we're just a bit shook that this could happen." You can view Liu's post below:

Had a not great altercation at the end of my book event in Philly.



Look, I'm trying to have a real moment with my audience. If you come to my events and harass me or make me or my fans uncomfortable, there's no chance in hell I'm going to sign for you. Don't cross that line. pic.twitter.com/6bUvpkc2se — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) June 8, 2022

It was recently announced that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton will be helming a Shang-Chi sequel with Liu returning to play the hero. Not only did Shang-Chi have a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, but it also earned the highest audience score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film on Rotten Tomatoes (it's now tied with Spider-Man: No Way Home). The movie was met with positive reviews from critics, earning a 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 331 reviews, and it also earned an impressive 98% audience score after 10,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it "one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date."

Earlier this year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took home the award for "Character Animation, Live Action" at the Annie Awards. At the 2nd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards, Shang-Chi also scored five nominations. The Marvel movie was up for Best Superhero Movie, Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Tony Leung), Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Simu Liu), Best Actress in a Superhero Movie (Michelle Yeoh), and Best Villain in a Movie (Tony Leung). Shang-Chi also earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Achievement in Visual Effects. The movie ended up losing to Dune.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now available to own or stream on Disney+.