Shang-Chi: Bus Operator Critiques Movie’s Bus Fight in Wild Twitter Thread

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is back on Disney+, and that means all eyes are back on the blockbuster. After all, Simu Liu leads the epic movie and takes part in some of Marvel’s best fight scenes yet. One of these sequences went viral months ago as audiences raved over Shang-Chi‘s bus fight. And now, the battle is buzzing thanks to a critique from an actual bus driver in San Francisco.

The whole thing began over on Twitter courtesy of That_MC, an account run by someone who works as a bus operator in Northern California. The user, who goes by Mack, sat down to watch Shang-Chi the other night, and his take on the film is blowing up. After all, Mack breaks down the right and wrong ways busses are used in the movie, and their commentary is comedic gold.

As a bus operator, this is the moment I pop my parking brake and open the doors. pic.twitter.com/I5Qq1f66zl — Mack, yes, That Mack (@that_mc) November 13, 2021

“Finally watching Shang-Chi, here as a bus operator to rate the SFT transit factors of The Bus Scene,” the fan wrote. As the fight goes on, Mack gives some amazing one-liners about their reaction to the fight and how they’d handle a fight like this on their route.

“As a bus operator, this is the moment I pop my parking brake and open the doors,” they continue. “Our bus operator, played by Michael-Anthony Taylor, discovers his service brake isn’t working. He’s mashing on the treadle (pedal) and not stopping. That’s terrible! And he’s wearing earphones. That’s terrible. He definitely could be charged with an avoidable incident by SFT.”

The thread, which can be found here, goes on to explain everything from emergency brakes to route protocols. The cheeky yet thorough piece is quite beautiful and gives a grounded take on how this fight could have turned out. And to make things better, Liu himself found the thread and gave his own response. The Shang-Chi star told Mack their thread is “f–king amazing”, and Liu speaks the truth. So if Marvel wants to rig another bus fight in a future movie, maybe the studio should bring in Mack as a consultant…!

