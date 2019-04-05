Marvel Studios Rumored to Film ‘Shang-Chi’ in Australia

As Avengers: Endgame inches near, Marvel Studios is well into planning the films that come afterward. To date, only Spider-Man: Far From Home is the lone “Phase 4” movie officially announced under the Marvel Studios, though plenty movies have been rumored from Black Widow and The Eternals to Shang-Chi. Now according to new reports from the Sydney Morning Herald, Shang-Chi is said to be heading to Australia when production ramps up.

According to reports, Marvel Studios has secured a grant to film an upcoming project at Sydney’s Fox Studios. The funding is said to be upwards of $24 million, as per Australia’s federal arts minister Mitch Fifield. Fifield says the production will end up infusing over $150 million into the local economy, resulting in 4,700 new jobs.

Shang-Chi would mark the first time Marvel Studios returns to the country since the filming of Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, which filmed on set pieces built in Queensland. The Morning Herald was able to get a rare comment from Marvel Studios on the report, confirming the production house was, in fact, heading back to the land down under.

“[Marvel Studios is] thrilled to be returning to Australia to work with the talented and highly skilled Australian crew, stunt performers and actors, together with the thousands of small businesses across Australia that supply world class equipment, goods, facilities and services to large budget productions,” Marvel Studios vice president David Grant told the paper.

Though information on the production is still sparse, it’s reported Destin Daniel Cretton will be helming the film based on a script from Wonder Woman 1984 scribe David Callaham. It appears the studio is fast-tracking the film as quickly as it can in the wake of films such as Black Panther and Captain Marvel performing admirably at the box office.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

