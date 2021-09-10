Shang Chi: New Videos Features Cast Playing “Don’t Say It” Challenge

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters last week, and not only did it earn the highest audience score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also had a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office. The movie featured an exciting line-up of MCU newcomers, including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), and Meng’er Zhang (Xialing). The three stars have done some fun videos together to promote the film, and the latest features them playing the “Don’t Say It” challenge for Marvel.

“Don’t Say It | Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. They got this! ✅ Watch @SimuLiu, @Awkwafina, and @MengerZhang go head-to-head in the ultimate ‘Don’t Say It!’ challenge,” Marvel captioned the first video. “It’s Round 2️⃣ in the ‘Don’t Say It!’ challenge with @SimuLiu, @Awkwafina, and @MengerZhang,” they added in a second post. You can check out the fun videos, which feature the stars having a fun time playing the game, below:

Not only has Shang-Chi been met with positive reviews from critics, earning a 93% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 267 reviews, but it also earned an impressive 98% audience score after 10,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it “one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best origin stories to date.” In addition to Liu, Awkwafina, and Zhang, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The movie was released with a 45-day exclusive theatrical window.

While appearing on ComicBook.com’s , Shang-Chi director Daniel Destin Cretton talked about the easter eggs in the movie, and how there are plenty that reference things outside of the Marvel universe.

“I mean, there’s a lot of different types of Easter eggs in this movie, not only Marvel Easter eggs. There’s cultural Easter eggs that a lot of people are picking up on,” Cretton said. “I mean, even when you just walk down the hall of the fight club, if you look at each of the fights that are going on in each of those. It was very important to Brad Allan and his team to try to represent the very different cultural styles from all over East Asia, and so there’s martial arts Easter eggs hidden throughout the movie as well. I mean, I’m not going online, and I don’t know what people have really caught on to or not, but there’s a lot to find.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters. The rest of Marvel’s 2021 line-up includes What If…, which releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.