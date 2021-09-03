Shang-Chi: Simu Liu Responds to Box Office Success With Hilarious Stock Photo Meme

✖

This past weekend saw the theatrical release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the latest blockbuster within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was already making history for its Asian representation both in front of and behind the camera, and now the box office numbers have broken records as well, with a reported opening weekend gross of $90 million. The news was definitely welcome to Marvel fans and even other studios, especially as the theatrical box office has struggled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Simu Liu, who stars as the film's titular character, recently took to Twitter to address the news in a pretty epic way, getting in on the recent meme that utilizes his old stock photos. The tweet, which you can check out below, says "me laughing at the people who thought we'd flop", accompanied by a stock photo of Liu and two additional people pointing at a computer.

Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop pic.twitter.com/7UoLqRXlCJ — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 6, 2021

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng'er Zhang as Xu Xialing, Fala Chen as Ying Li, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, Benedict Wong as Wong, Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, and Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon.

"I think I remember asking Kevin Feige because he brought me into his office and he was like, 'Okay, great. Do you have any questions?' And the first thing that I asked was I was like, 'How is it going to tie to the MCU?'" Liu told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "Because that's all I wanted to know. I was like, 'Am I going to be an Avenger? Am I going to see this person? Am I going to fight Thor? Am I going to be best friends with Captain America?' Like, 'Tell me'! And he was just like, 'Simu, you just have to trust us.' He's also like, 'Because we don't even know ourselves now,'" Liu said. "He was just so wonderful. He was like, 'We're still working through a couple of things right now. We can't tell you anything until it's been solidified, but you're going to love it.' That's what he said and reading it in the script I did."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters.