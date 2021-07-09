Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Has Fun “Email” Interaction with Agents of SHIELD’s Chloe Bennet

✖

We love a good Marvel crossover, even if it only happens on Twitter. This week, Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet (Daisy "Quake" Johnson) joked online about how she's been emailing more these days. She tweeted some very basic email vernacular and got a great reply from Simu Liu, who will soon be playing the titular character in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. They are definitely the duo we didn't know we needed!

"I wasn’t a big emailer until this year. And now all I do is email, and for the young kids in the back, this is basically all an email is," Bennet tweeted. "Hey all! Just Circling back, to touch base, to loop everyone in, hope you’re staying healthy, crazy times! Looking forward to hearing from you. Hope you’re well! X Best, CB." Liu replied, "Just wanted to drop a line and say thank you for your correspondence! Best of luck in your future endeavours." Bennet responded, saying, "Simu, so good to hear from you! Just wanted to circle back to the line you dropped me. Ya know, just wanted to touch base with you about our correspondence. Warm regards, CB" You can view the tweets below:

Simu, so good to hear from you! Just wanted to circle back to the line you dropped me. Ya know, just wanted to touch base with you about our correspondence. Warm regards, CB https://t.co/bRQ6NA0spG — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) October 22, 2020

Recently, Bennet debunked rumors that she's involved with a Secret Warriors spin-off. While she's not currently set to play Quake again, the actor did tell Looper that she'd be open to suiting up for Marvel in the future.

"I definitely would," Bennet said when asked if she'd return. "I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it's meant to me — it hasn't really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn't really feel like I'm done playing her yet."

As for Liu, the actor recently spoke about the pressure of signing on for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, ‘With great power there must also come great responsibility’," Liu explained. "But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness. If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy."

