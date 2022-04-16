Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Narrates Toronto Raptors NBA Playoff Hype Video





Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu delivered a wonderful speech for the Toronto Raptors today. Fans of the Canadian basketball club got to hear the Marvel star wax poetic about The North on social media. In the video Liu talks about the fact that his team was counted out coming into the season. But, the fans will be packed outside of Jurassic Park waiting for the ball to go up when the games get under way. The Shang-Chi star has been a fan of this franchise for a long time.

He always shouts out Toronto in interviews and was present for most home games when the Raptors made the NBA Finals in 2019. Being there for an NBA Championship was a surreal experience and he’s hoping the team can do it again this year. But, first, they’ll have to travel to Philadelphia for a tussle with the 76ers. Check out what he had to say down below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You thought we were extinct. You thought we wouldn’t be here. But, the one thing about the Jurassic era is… this city doesn’t sleep on Raptors! We back baby,” Liu whispered. “It’s playoffs.”

In a piece for WealthSimple Magazine, the Marvel star talked about his ambitions. He would love to buy the franchise if he got enough money. However, it’s probably going to take a couple of sequels before that becomes a reality.

“That being said, I’ve often thought that my parents represent a cautionary tale of what happens when you let money rule over your life. I’m not a hoarder. I’m not afraid to spend,” the Shang-Chi star argued. “I view money as a resource that I can use to create unique experiences with the people I love. For instance, the Toronto Raptors. I love the Toronto Raptors. Buying the franchise someday might be a bit too ambitious; the path would probably involve running a successful production company — an insanely successful production company — and then investing the capital in the next Uber.”

“We’ll see. For now I’m satisfied with being a superfan,” he admitted. “I did spend thousands of dollars on the playoffs and the Finals in 2019, when we won the title, because I just had this feeling we were going to win it all — and the bill included the massive friends-and-family discount I was able to take advantage thanks to my friend-and-family Jeremy Lin. But if you think they’re anywhere near Drake’s, you are really overestimating my net worth.”

