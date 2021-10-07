Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shares Behind-the-Scenes Videos Featuring Badass Moves and Blunders

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters in September and broke Labor Day weekend records with its successful opening before becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2021 at the domestic box office. Ever since the movie was released, its cast and crew have been treating fans to some behind-the-scenes content. Director Destin Daniel Cretton has been honoring the cast in various Instagram posts and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) has shared some great video highlights from his press tour. This week, Liu has posted more great videos ranging from epic blunders on-set to badass moves that didn’t make the final cut of the film.

“Pretty much the worst wedgie of all time 🍑😫,” Liu captioned one video. “Hahahahaha I remember! The scream! Disneyland needs this ride!!! So ppl know how it feels to ride a dragon!!!,” Meng’er Zhang (Xialing) replied. You can check out that video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For some reason this did not make the movie 🤔,” Liu captioned the next video. Benedict Wong (Wong) replied back with a “😮” emoji. You can view that video below:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, Fala Chen as Ying Li, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The movie was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and was released with a 45-day exclusive theatrical window. The movie was met with positive reviews from critics, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 305 reviews, and an impressive 98% audience score after 10,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it “one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best origin stories to date.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is still playing in theaters. The movie will be released on digital platforms and Disney+ on November 12th, and on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 30th. The rest of Marvel’s 2021 line-up includes Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.