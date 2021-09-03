New Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Toys May Tease Ten Rings Powers

✖

Now that the first teaser for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has arrived, Marvel has started to officially unveil the toys and apparel that will be a part of the film's marketing campaign. Earlier this month, the movie's Marvel Legends wave leaked online and Tuesday, Marvel and Hasbro officially released photos for that same wave. Amongst the toys revealed Tuesday are two items featuring the mysterious Ten Rings.

In the comics, the Ten Rings were something one would wear on their fingers. Much like the Infinity Gems, the comics version of the MacGuffin granted its bearer untold powers with each ring providing a separate power. When it comes to the movie, however, it looks like the rings have changed. Now, instead of rings, they're apparently worn on the forearms of Wenwu (Tony Leung).

(Photo: Hasbro)

On the action figure, Wenwu can be seen with water swirling around his arms, suggesting the Ten Rings have at least some kind of water manipulation capabilities. We did, after all, see a moment in the teaser where water was floating through the air. The other item involving the Ten Rings are wearable bracelets that shoot foam discs.

Since this toy has taken more liberties in the design and looks substantially different than its live-action counterpart, you might want to take this with a grain of salt — but a shooting disc could represent energy projection, in addition to the water manipulation.

(Photo: Hasbro)

"The most exciting thing about stepping into this character was that his backstory has never been told before," Shang-Chi star Simu Liu told EW on Monday. "We know so many different versions of Batman's origin story, how his parents were murdered when he was very young. We know Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider, and he loses his uncle. Shang-Chi's story is very much unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of freedom and creative liberty to make it the way that we wanted to."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set for release on September 3rd.

What other characters do you think will end up popping up in Shang-Chi? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!