Shang-Chi Trailer Reveals Major Change to the Ten Rings

On Monday, Marvel Studios revealed the first trailer, poster, and photos for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The title refers to the Mandarin's 10 rings, the powerful devices that are the namesake of his Ten Rings terrorist organization. But the Mandarin's rings appear to be different in the film than they are portrayed in the comics. They're not rings in the sense of being bands worn as jewelry around someone's fingers. They are round, open circles still, but larger, and Wenwu -- Shang-Chi's father the Marvel Cinematic Universe's true Mandarin -- wears those powerful artifacts like bangle bracelets on his wrists instead.

The trailer also shows the rings powering on and rather than having individual abilities, like the rings of the comics, they seem to work in concert with each other. It also looks like Wenwu may not be the only one wielding the rings.

In the Marvel Comics universe, the Mandarin's rings weren't designed to be jewelry. They're cylindrical alien prisons, each one containing a mighty cosmic warrior who hopes to be free once more. Mandarin discovered them in a crashed spaceship and, as they fit his fingers, decided to wear them as rings and harness their power.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, and experience it in theaters on September 3, 2021.

