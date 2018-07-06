Marvel Announces New ‘Shatterstar’ Series

After making his big screen debut in Deadpool 2 earlier this year, Shatterstar is getting his own solo series in the world of Marvel Comics.

On Friday, Marvel announced a new Shatterstar comic from writer Tim Seeley and artist Carlos Villa. The limited series will begin with Shatterstar #1, on sale October 3.

Marvel’s official description of the series reads:

A gladiator, a warrior, and a Super Hero…Shatterstar has been many different things, but throughout it all, he’s always been deadly. This fall, enter darkness with Shatterstar #1!

“I was 12-years-old when I first saw Shatterstar on the pages of New Mutants, and I was the perfect age to be intrigued by him,” Seeley said of the character. “The dude’s an alien gladiator! And within the pages of us meeting him, he stabs himself with his own swords in order to kill the bad guy standing behind him.”

While Seeley fell in love with Shatterstar when he was a kid, his perspective on the character has grown and evolved with time.

“My interest in him now is more in the ‘hardboiled noir’ aspects of the character,” the writer explained. “He’s this guy whose life was violence for sport – and now he’s trying to move on from that. But it’s such a thin thread that keeps him in this new line of lawfulness, and it’s an easy one to break.”

After talking about what drew him to the character, Seeley broke down his initial pitch for the new solo series.

“When the life he built crumbles, Shatterstar is forced to ask himself if he truly ever gave up the gladiator ring,” he said. “The series will be part John Wick, a dash of Will Eisner’s A Contract with God, and infused with lots and lots of interdimensional X-Men Super Hero mythos. I really stuck close to Fabian Nicieza, Rob Liefeld stuff – especially those last few issues of New Mutants where you can see the purest form of this guy. I also really leaned on the Longshot limited series by Ann Nocenti and Art Adams, as well as the ‘Shattershot’ storyline from the old X-Men annuals.”

You can check out the cover for Shatterstar #1 below!

Shatterstar #1, written by Tim Seeley and illustrated by Carlos Villa, hits shelves on October 3.