Comic-Con 2022: Marvel Releases New She-Hulk Poster

Marvel Studios returned to Hall at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, and it was a feast for fans between announcements of new movies, new slates, new release dates, and even trailers for some of the most highly anticipated projects in the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe. For She-Hulk fans, there was a new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest live-action Disney+ series but that wasn't the only treat. Marvel Studios also released a brand new poster for the upcoming series. You can check it out for yourself below.

Meet the new face of superhuman law!



She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, starts streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Z9ZBdHrFju — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"I really wanted her to have a well-rounded life," Gao explained in a recent interview with GamesRadar. "I didn't want to just have a show that was talking about superhero stuff only. She's a person first and then she had superpowers dumped on top of her. But there's still a person under there who still has to live a life. Really, that is the crux of the show: this person that's underneath all of that."

"It's really threading a fine line between situational comedy – and there is a sitcom element as a lot of the writers come from the sitcom world – but still existing within the MCU," Gao added. "That was always the challenge. Even Kevin [Feige] has described it as a half-hour legal show, so there's a little bit of Ally McBeal in there. But you also still have to feel like you're within this universe."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to arrive on Disney+ on August 17th.

