She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Funko Pops Continue With Titania

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a new week for Funko's Pop figure releases based on Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series, which aired its fifth episode "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans" on Disney+ this week. The episode was loaded with the villain Titania (Jameela Jamil), and fans were all about it. So, it's no surprise that Titania takes Funko Pop center stage with a new figure that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout).

Pre-orders for the episode 3 She-Hulk Wong Funko Pop are also live here at Entertainment Earth . It is definitely the best looking figure in the She-Hulk wave to date thanks to the addition of the portal. A breakdown of the rest of the current She-Hulk Funko Pop lineup can be found below.

Given the events of episode 2, it's no surprise that the villain Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth) was the Funko Pop release for the episode. The Abomination Funko Pop is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. The first wave of She-Hulk Pop figures include Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga). All of these common Pop figures are also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.

The lack of an actual She-Hulk Pop figure this late in the game doesn't make much sense, but Hasbro and Disney have you covered with figures based on Tatiana Maslany's Hulked-out Jennifer Walters character. Hasbro's Marvel Legends figure looks especially fantastic with a spot-on head sculpt. If only they included an alternate angry head – it would have been perfect. The Disney She-Hulk figure is actually a 12-inch doll, so you have that option as well. There's a She-Hulk for everyone.

"I think people receive Jen very differently when she's She-Hulk than they do Jen Walters," Maslany told ComicBook about the star attorney's transformation into a green-skinned superhero. "And that's something that Jen, I think feeds off of in a way that she does get, you know, a little hit of confidence. It's fun to be looked at like that. But then at the same time, I feel like she also has a fraudulent sort of feeling around it. Or she doesn't totally feel like she can own that and that people might not be looking at her, but looking at just She-Hulk."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming on Disney+ now. The show has been a hit with critics and fans, including our own Jenna Anderson who writes:

"Anchored by Maslany's mesmerizing and masterful performance, the series is unafraid to be genuinely authentic, gleefully weird, and downright clever in a way that's electrifying to watch."