She-Hulk Director Responds to CGI Criticism

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing to expand at a pretty impressive rate, with Phase 4 of the hit franchise being dotted with an ever-growing number of movies and Disney+ shows. One of the next projects on the docket will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a series that will bring Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into live-action. When the series' first trailer debuted earlier this year, it drew a wide array of reactions from fans, including fans questioning the CGI techniques used to turn Jennifer into her She-Hulk form. Kat Coiro, who directed part of the series and also serves as one of its executive producers, recently told SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar) about the approach to designing She-Hulk, revealing that Marvel Studios actually spent months on the character's design prior to even going into production.

"It really is taking the design and asking, 'Are we getting those facial expressions and those nuances of reaction?'" Coiro revealed. "That is where all the time comes into play, just really honing in."

"I think a lot of the reactions have to do with the fact that she is so different than anything we've seen," Coiro addedd. "When you think of Thanos or Hulk, they have a grisliness and a harshness and a bulkiness to them that is just so different. And when you just see a little pop of her, it's almost shocking because we haven't seen it before."

Coiro also praised Victoria Alonso, Marvel Studios' President of Physical, Post Production, VFX, and Animation, for her involvement in designing the She-Hulk aesthetic.

"She has such an incredible eye, and to me a lot of that eye comes from this very emotional gut reaction that she has, which is backed by decades of technical expertise," Coiro explained. "What I think is so cool is she keeps this real emotional reaction to the VFX. Watching her work has taught me so much about why something works and why it doesn't; why does it go into uncanny valley? And it always comes back to the actor's performance and capturing that."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

