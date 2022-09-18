She-Hulk Director Says Working With Marvel Was "Collaborative, Creative Experience"

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is currently five episodes deep on Disney+, and Marvel fans have been loving the comedy series, which currently has an 87% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Both Kat Coiro (Marry Me) and Anu Valia (And Just Like That...) have helmed episodes of She-Hulk with Valia tackling the most recent episode, "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans." Valia recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, an opened up about working with Marvel Studios.

"It was such a collaborative, creative experience, which is maybe something I didn't realize going in. You think of Marvel as this huge machine, but it's really not. Kevin [Feige] cares so much, but there was more freedom than I really expected to have," Valia shared.

"When I read the scripts, I was like, 'Oh my God, what they're doing with She-Hulk is really fun,'" Valia added. "First of all, the problems that Jennifer Walters experiences in her everyday life are just so contemporary and truthful. And then add to that, this new identity she didn't ask for. So I just felt so close to her when I read it, and it's just a deeply funny show. I was like, 'Oh man, I really want to be involved.' And then you just try to get that job, honey. [Laughs]"

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that features the return of some MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Griffin Matthews. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"It is a tricky balance, balancing the comedy and the action and the Marvel of it all, but what's nice is I've been on this journey, this 10-year Marvel journey of the first couple of phases of the MCU as a fan," Gao told ComicBook.com during an interview at San Diego Comic-Con. "I watched every movie in the theater, so it wasn't like I had to play catch up when I first started, and what's really, really exciting is having been through that long journey, seen every iteration, every genre that they've played with to then be able to go, 'I wonder what else I can explore. What haven't they hit before and what's in my wheelhouse that nobody else has done in the MCU?"

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+.