The Mandalorian: Here’s What Gina Carano Would Look Like as She-Hulk

The writers’ room for She-Hulk has been assembled and should be starting the casting process shortly. So far, we know virtually nothing about the show, something that’s allowed fans ample time to launch their respective fan casting campaigns. One such popular choice to play Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk has been The Mandalorian star Gina Carano, a move we can totally support after seeing one recent piece of viral fan art.

Popular Instagrammer and fan artist @SPDRMNKYXXIII has unveiled a killer piece of fan art showing Carano as the sensational She-Hulk, in her iconic muscle-flexing pose. See the artwork for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She-Hulk is being developed by Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao. Though Walters will debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on her own Disney+ show, fans can expect the character to pop in movies after that initial outing. “Some characters we’ve announced like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight you will meet for the first time on a Disney+ show and then they’ll go into the movies but the MCU will now go back and forth,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed.

He added, “We are certainly doing cinematic art-level productions for Disney+. The Falcon and The Winter Solider is currently shooting and just yesterday, I got back from the set of WandaVision, which is shooting. All of those characters will undergo transformative, very-exciting changes in that show and go into our movies, so they’ll go back and forth.”

In addition to She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel are in the early stages of development. Other Disney+ from Marvel Studios either actively filming or set to begin production in the coming months include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, What If…?, Loki, and Hawkeye.

Carano can be seen in The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+. She-Hulk has yet to receive a release date from Marvel Studios.

What other characters would you like to see pop up in the She-Hulk series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!