She-Hulk Head Writer Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photos Ahead of Series Premiere

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest heroine is about to arrive, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law making its debut on Disney+. The live-action series will introduce Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to mainstream audiences, with a half-hour legal comedy that is already getting praised by many. At the center of the series' creative team is head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao, who recently took to Twitter to usher in the series' premiere in an endearing way. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Gao shares two behind-the-scenes photos from set, and teases that she is "thrilled/relieved/impatient to finally share" her work on the series with the world.

#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw premieres in mere HOURS. I can’t wait for you to see Tatiana Maslany be the most perfect #JenWalters ever.



This show = 3 years of my life and I’m so thrilled/relieved/impatient to finally share it with everyone 💚 pic.twitter.com/cnc604S4N7 — Jessica Gao (@ChairmanGao) August 18, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"I'm really excited for Marvel to have a true half-hour comedy and really lean in to a comedy format," Gao explained in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Everybody loves the big spectacle – all the action operating at a level that you don't see anywhere else – but what's special about TV is that you have the time and the space to really just live with a character and see everyday life. I want to know what's happening on a Tuesday when the world isn't in danger. What happens when a 6-foot-7 green woman has to buy a business suit for court?"

Are you excited for She-Hulk? Would you want to see a Hulk family Holiday Special? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.