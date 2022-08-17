She-Hulk: New Poster Shows Jennifer Walters "Keeping Her Standards and Heels High"

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is finally premiering on Disney+ tomorrow, and the early reviews are off to a promising start. Currently, the show has an 88% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the show a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "the MCU's wackiest and most worthwhile show yet." As Marvel fans eagerly wait for the premiere, Marvel is dropping some last minutes promos for the show. Today, they released a great new poster to remind fans that Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk is a strong, badass woman.

"Keeping her standards and heels high. 👠 #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming TOMORROW on @DisneyPlus. Art by @bellagrace," Marvel shared. You can check out the sweet poster below:

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that welcomes a host of returning MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth. She-Hulk is expected to include some unexpected cameos from across Marvel canon, which has led to a lot of theories from fans. One longstanding rumor teases the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones. Recently, She-Hulk director Kat Coiro addressed the theory.

"Well, put that out there!" Coiro said of Marvel cameos in a recent interview with Tara Hitchcock. "Let's have Thor come visit She-Hulk! I think the person who I think most organically fits into the world is in the show. I actually think Jessica Jones would be a good addition."

Maslany recently spoke with Empire about She-Hulk and teased what fans can expect from seeing the show.

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany explained. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk." She added, "She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal ... When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Thursday, August 18th.