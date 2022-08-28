She-Hulk: Mark Ruffalo Added a Hilarious Line in Episode 2

The second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Superhuman Law," was released on Disney+ this week and got a lot of big reactions from fans ranging from their thoughts on the return of Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination to She-Hulk's hilarious phone background. The episode featured a lot of funny moments, including Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) joking about the the fact that the character was played by Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk, which is considered MCU canon. While talking to his cousin Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) about Blonsky, Bruce comments that he's a "different person now" before adding a cheeky "literally." Turns out, the "literally" was Ruffalo's idea. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, head writer Jessica Gao explained how the hilarious line came to be.

"So the line was written by Jacqueline Gailes, who's a very funny writer. She was like, 'You gotta have him say, "I'm a completely different person now,"' and Mark [Ruffalo] actually added the 'literally.' So if the 'literally' had been in [the script], I wonder if they would've flagged it, but I've been continually surprised by how willing they are to let us poke fun at things and really point out these things," Gao shared.

This week, Entertainment Weekly spoke to Ruffalo about the funny moment and he revealed he's actually talked to Norton about them both playing Hulk.

"I think it's really funny. It's just the reality that we all are often dancing around, but it's true," Ruffalo shared "I actually joked with Ed about this. I was like, 'It's like our generation's Hamlet. Everyone's going to get a shot at it.' And there'll probably be another couple before it's all over. People will be like, 'Remember when the Hulk used to look like Mark Ruffalo? Now it looks like Timothée Chalamet.'"

Not only did this week's episode include the funny Hulk joke, but it also featured Smart Hulk on the Sakarran spaceship that was introduced in the first episode. This has led to a lot of speculation that the series is setting up one of the most heavily-rumored Marvel storylines, World War Hulk. When asked by Entertainment Tonight if he'd be interested in making a Hulk solo movie centered on World War Hulk, Ruffalo said, "Anytime they want to do it, I'm here," while also pointing at the camera.

The first two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing on Thursdays.