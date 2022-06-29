Chris Evans Roasts Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo for Revealing Marvel Spoilers

Marvel Studios is known for making sure their actors stay tight-lipped about their upcoming appearances, and they usually are. Paul Rudd denied he was playing Ant-Man for quite some time until it was officially announced. There are two exceptions to the rule with Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland. Both the Spider-Man and Hulk actors find it incredibly hard to keep secrets and are known for dropping major spoilers. Mark Ruffalo, for one, spoiled that everyone dies in Avengers: Infinity War. Chris Evans has been promoting his most recent film, Lightyear, and appeared on the Disney D23 podcast where he roasted his Avengers costars for their loose lips.

"The hardest one is always the next one. The hardest one is always the latest one. It's tricky, I got a few up my [sleeve]… No, no, I don't, I don't… I'm off that train now, so I luckily don't have to keep anymore secrets," Evans told the podcast. "But you know, you almost get used to just knowing to say less, to just not answer questions, and keep it short and sweet. I think Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland had a much harder time keeping the secrets than I did… [Ruffalo] can't help it, yeah, him and Tom."

Although, the Captain Americastar is rumored to appear in an upcoming Marvel Studios project as Steve Rogers, nothing official has been announced and the actor has since denied the reports. With his recent comments making it seem very unlikely that the actor could return in the role, in this same interview he shared that he thinks that his return could be turn out very upsetting with Anthony Mackie taking on the mantle in Captain America 4.

"No, I don't think so. I mean it was a really unbelievable ride and the character's just so dear to me and I'm just so precious with it. To return to the role, I mean the truth is, the role isn't even mine anymore," Evans told the podcast. "The role is Anthony Mackie's So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I'd be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn't land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards."

The untitled Captain America 4 will reunite Mackie and co-writer Malcolm Spellman, who was the head writer on Marvel Studios series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Plot details for the film are currently unknown and no director is attached to helm the project. With Marvel Studios retuning to Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con, we might find out some official news sooner rather than later.

