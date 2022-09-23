She-Hulk: New Character Poster Showcases Lulu and Jonathan

The sixth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, "Jen Jen," dropped on Disney+ this week and featured comedian Patti Harrison as Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) childhood friend, Lulu. Jen attends Lulu's "inconvenient" wedding and is tasked with walking a special groomsman down the aisle: Jonathan the dog. Each week, Marvel has been sharing posters for the show's new characters, and the newest features Lulu and Jonathan.

"Lulu aka Jen's friend from high school aka doesn't want to hear about your life but do you have a boyfriend yet? Episode six of Marvel Studios' #SheHulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Marvel wrote on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

"Just Jen" also featured another showdown between Titania (Jameela Jamil) and She-Hulk. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Jamil shared how she would react to the likes of Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour).

"She's just going to fight everyone," Jamil explained. "She's going to fight everyone. In the comics she fights people on her own team. She fights her own husband-to-be. She's just combative. She is not really a team player. And she is out to make a name just for herself. Like Titania is her own biggest ride or die. She-Hulk has Nikki. Titania doesn't need Nikki. Titania doesn't need a Nikki, rather. Titania is just only there for her. It's the Titania show at all times. So she's just going to create havoc, mess, chaos, and pettiness, wherever she can."

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that features the return of some MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, and Jon Bass. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"It is a tricky balance, balancing the comedy and the action and the Marvel of it all, but what's nice is I've been on this journey, this 10-year Marvel journey of the first couple of phases of the MCU as a fan," Gao told ComicBook.com during an interview at San Diego Comic-Con. "I watched every movie in the theater, so it wasn't like I had to play catch up when I first started, and what's really, really exciting is having been through that long journey, seen every iteration, every genre that they've played with to then be able to go, 'I wonder what else I can explore. What haven't they hit before and what's in my wheelhouse that nobody else has done in the MCU?"

The first six episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing on Thursdays.