She-Hulk's Patti Harrison Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Look at Newest Episode

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has brought some instantly-lovable characters into the franchise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some iconic allies and adversaries of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The newest among them is Lulu (Patti Harrison), an old friend of Jennifer's who ropes her into being a bridesmaid at her wedding. Now that Harrison's episode on the series is out into the world, she took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the production — as well as a wild "anecdote" about what filming was like. The outlandish caption involves (but isn't limited to) chainsaws and Maslany doing an Anthony Hopkins impression.

"Yeah, I'm just excited," director Anu Valia revealed in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. "I think where the rest of the season goes is so fun and different, and ideally not what you expect. And so I'm hoping people are surprised and a little like, 'Oh, they're having some fun with this.' So just keep watching it. I really think it'll be fun. I hope people like it."

"I'm not going to share any spoilers, because I think you'll love to watch [it]," Valia continued. "And genuinely, I think it'll be fun to go on that journey with her, but I think what's beautiful about the show is it's so funny. And then in addition to that, the show is very interested in exploring these very complicated ideas of identity. And how do you own an identity that's been thrust on you where at times you like it, but at times makes you feel bad about the other side of yourself? That's a very complicated idea. And I think the show does want to go deep in that way. And so it's very cool."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

