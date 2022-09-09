She-Hulk Star Confirms Character's Sexuality

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been introducing some downright lovable characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there's already been a lot for fans to latch onto across the first four episodes. As it turns out, one passing reference in the series' most recent episode seems to have confirmed that one fan-favorite is part of the LGBTQ+ community. Spoilers for Episode 4 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know! In the episode, Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) is attempting to help her best friend, Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) with her online dating profile, and briefly remarks that "hetero life is grim." As Gonzaga confirmed to TVLine, Nikki is definitely queer, and that will be explored across the remaining five episodes of the season.

"I wish that we got to more," Gonzaga explained. "Nikki is definitely queer, she's free, she'll love anyone. I thought of her initially as being bi, because I'm kind of projecting myself onto this character. But in truth I think Nikki will love anyone – and she can hang with anyone, which is fun. She can hang with villains, and she can all of a sudden convince them to get on her side. She can charm herself out of any situation. There are no rules for Nikki, which is a nice balance with Jen Walters."

"I wish we got to see her dating more, but I will say she has a bit of a secret crush on Mallory (played by Renée Elise Goldsberry), which we'll see," Gonzaga added. "Nikki doesn't have any problems dating, so we're trying to focus on what needs to happen, which is getting Jen to love herself in both forms and finally go on some decent dates – without getting monkeypox, I hope!"

When speaking to ComicBook.com at She-Hulk's recent red carpet premiere, Gonzaga teased how Nikki would support Jen in another facet of her life — potentially joining the Avengers.

"Nikki would be like, 'Please be an Avenger, so that I can know everyone and be friends with all of them and also get all the perks that come with that!'" Gonzaga joked. "Nikki's the best plus-one. Celebrity-adjacent without all the things that come with being a celebrity. Since Nikki's such a ride-or-die for She-Hulk, she would probably also be like, 'You need to be an Avenger, because I need to let everyone know that you're the best one. And I'm friends with the best one.' But, yeah, Nikki loves everything sparkly and flashy. so if you've got super powers, she's definitely down."

