She-Hulk and Titania Go to Court in First Episode 5 Clip

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been setting up a rivalry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe unlike any other, with Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil) already at odds in an unpredictable way. The Disney+ series' most recent episode ended with the reveal that Titania is suing Jen for the trademark of She-Hulk — and now, a new clip from this week's episode provides a look at what that legal battle entails. The clip, which you can check out below, shows Mallory Book (Renee Elise Goldsberry) representing Jen in court against Titania, who has apparently used the She-Hulk branding to market a set of foot creams. As you'd expect, hilarity ensues from there.

"The Thunderbolts, there's so many places that Titania can exist in the MCU, because she's so messy and vile," Jamil told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "She's pissed off most of the MCU. Spider-Man, Thor…she's got enemies everywhere. Kind of like me in real life."

Who is Marvel's Titania?

Created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck, Titania first debuted in 1984's Secret Wars #3, and quickly became one of the longest-running rivals for She-Hulk. While she has operated in a bit more of an antihero context over the years, she's largely associated with that rivalry, as well as her stints in the Masters of Evil and the Frightful Four.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

