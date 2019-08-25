Marvel Fans are Hyped About a She-Hulk Disney+ Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe got some pretty significant updates over the weekend, including the announcement of three new original series coming to Disney+. Among those is a She-Hulk series, which will officially bring Jennifer Walters into live-action.
While the series does not currently have a release date, it is expected to follow Jennifer’s life as both a superhero and a lawyer, in a show that will apparently be completely unlike anything Marvel has done before.
With Jennifer being a pretty concrete fan-favorite character in the decades since her debut, the idea that she’s making her way into the MCU has definitely excited some in the past few days. Here are a few of those reactions.
Excited
My dearest JEN FINALLY ON THE MCU.— Arri Skywalker︽✵︽ (@AlRasac) August 23, 2019
💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 #shehulk @Marvel pic.twitter.com/YDMJw24var
HYPE
JENNIFER WALTERS. THE SENSATIONAL SHE HULK. IS GETTING A TV SERIES. pic.twitter.com/WvDp6SvvVt— Let’s Talk She-Hulk! (@LetsTalkShulkie) August 24, 2019
Yasss
I am maybe stoked about the SHE HULK news. pic.twitter.com/sHiyI8u8EP— Meredith McClaren (@IniquitousFish) August 24, 2019
So Much Potential
Wow, really hyped for this. Been wanting a MCU entangled procedural court drama ever since the accords came into play with Civil War. So dope! Jennifer Connelly please! #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/LKdDnw9m8c— Kevin Power (@kevinpowr) August 23, 2019
Surreal
JENNIFER WALTERS WITH HER BIG GREEN MUSCLES AND BIG LAWYER BRAIN RIGHT THERE ON MY LAPTOP SCREEN?? TALKINF AND BEING A PHYSICAL MOVING PERSON? SOUNDS FAKE BUT OK— ‧͙⁺｡･☽｡･:*: (@caroldnvers) August 23, 2019
Please?
If #shehulk gives us writing like this, I’m on board. pic.twitter.com/4R6cKR6MZW— Darryl M, The Cylon Logic Bomb (@Seedalicious) August 24, 2019
Perfection
People with out vision: why does there need to be a she-hulk movie?— Ink’d Pump-Ken (commissions open) (@InkdKenComics) August 25, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/eRu8upLIaO
Welp
Daredevil died so she-hulk could get a show and thats very women’s rights of him— D*rkj*ke✨Propaganda (@hulknaps) August 24, 2019