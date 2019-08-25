Marvel

Marvel Fans are Hyped About a She-Hulk Disney+ Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe got some pretty significant updates over the weekend, including the announcement of three new original series coming to Disney+. Among those is a She-Hulk series, which will officially bring Jennifer Walters into live-action.

While the series does not currently have a release date, it is expected to follow Jennifer’s life as both a superhero and a lawyer, in a show that will apparently be completely unlike anything Marvel has done before.

With Jennifer being a pretty concrete fan-favorite character in the decades since her debut, the idea that she’s making her way into the MCU has definitely excited some in the past few days. Here are a few of those reactions.

