She-Hulk: Wong and Pug Get New Marvel Character Posters

We're now three episodes into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the live-action Disney+ series has definitely left the Internet buzzing. Through the lens of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), we've gotten to see a slew of newbies and veterans from the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and two of them just got the spotlight through newly-released character posters. On Friday, Marvel Studios released posters for Wong (Benedict Wong) and Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra), both of whom played significant parts in the show's recently-released third episode.

The Sorcerer Supreme aka Master of the Mystic Arts aka former librarian of Kamar-Taj. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/A9WpaK5cLd — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) September 2, 2022

Lawyer at GLK&H aka friend of Jennifer Walters aka maker of the best welcome baskets. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/p5kFdRW1yv — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) September 2, 2022

"Pug is paying his way through law school as a bouncer and he gets jumped one night," Segarra explained in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. "Spider-Man jumps in and saves him and [Pug] decides to dedicate his life to protecting superheroes. I love that. I would love to play that out one day. I hope we get to see that, but if that doesn't happen, don't worry. It's inside of me already, because I was reading everything I could. I got my hands on everything I could, because to me, this is what it's about. I get to take this guy that's on the page and I get to bring him to life and I hope that people dig it."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

