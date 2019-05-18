Silver Surfer Faces Off Against Marvel’s Newest Cosmic Threat

Once Silver Surfer manages to find his way out of a black hole, he’ll come face-to-face with one of the biggest threats the cosmic corner of the Marvel mythos has ever faced. Introducing an entirely new character called Prodigal, Marvel announced earlier this week that a series of three one-shots this summer will introduce the mysterious character.

First appearing in Fantastic Four: The Prodigal Sun #1 in July, Prodigal is a character that crash lands in the Savage Land. Think he’s a god, the Savage Land barbarians rally around him as they try and take over the world. From there, Prodigal apparently makes it to space, where he clashes with the Silver Surfer and Galactus. The quick three-issue crossover will wrap up with Guardians of the Galaxy: The Prodigal Sun #3 in September.

As it stands now, Norrin Radd is currently in a black hole, thanks to the Black Order during the events of Guardians of the Galaxy #1. While The Prodigal Sun seems to be set during a previous time, there is an upcoming mini-series from Donny Cates and Tradd Moore dealing with the fan-favorite cosmic character during his time in the black hole.

“When Donny Cates wrote the first issue of the new Guardians of the Galaxy series, we both agreed that Silver Surfer’s adventure wasn’t going to end there, that there was still more story to be told about what happened to all the cosmic heroes that got sucked into the Black Order’s wormhole,” Marvel cosmic group editor Darren Shan previously said. “But Donny’s imagination really kicked into gear when artist Tradd Moore signed on! Readers won’t realize it, but Silver Surfer: Black is a culmination of everything Donny has been writing since his THANOS run. And Tradd Moore is delivering some of the craziest visuals seen in a Marvel Comic today!”

The full synopsis for Silver Surfer: The Prodigal Sun #1 can be found below.

SILVER SURFER: THE PRODIGAL SUN #1

PETER DAVID (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

Cover by MICO SUAYAN

Variant Cover by RON GARNEY

CHAPTER 2 OF 3!

Continuing Prodigal’s journey home from FANTASTIC FOUR: THE PRODIGAL SUN #1, the one individual who can aid him in accomplishing it is the Silver Surfer. But Prodigal has a history with the Surfer. Witness that now as we see the Surfer, back when he was still the herald to Galactus, as Prodigal battles him to prevent Galactus from destroying an entire world because of his unending appetite.

Silver Surfer: The Prodigal Sun #1 is set for release this August.