Sony Chairman Saying They Gave Spider-Man Creative Control to Marvel Because They Know What They’re Doing Resurfaces

Fans are still buzzing with the news of Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios acrimonious split, leaving the future of Spider-Man in flux despite their recent billion dollar-grossing collaboration. And while toxic fans continue to take sides in the ongoing dispute, it looks like Sony’s position has changed after the last few years of success.

The infamous Sony hack showed that the company was dealing with major changes after the middling box office returns for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, prompting Marvel Studios to reach out for a potential collaboration. The hack exacerbated the situation when the general public learned that Spidey had a chance of joining the MCU, putting pressure on Sony to make a deal. And at the time, new Sony chief Tom Rothman was eager to let Disney’s money maker take the reigns on their franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ahead of the production start for Spider-Man: Homecoming, after Tom Holland‘s debut in Captain America: Civil War, Rothman spoke with the Hollywood Reporter and explained that they trusted the expertise of Marvel Studios.

“Sony has the ultimate authority. But we have deferred the creative lead to Marvel, because they know what they’re doing,” Rothman explained.

The executive went on to explain that Sony’s partnership with Marvel was a clear investment in the future, even if it was costly for the studio at the outset.

“I don’t want to trim costs. I want to make money. And sometimes you make money by trimming costs and sometimes by investing in things that are profitable,” Rothman said. “A movie like Spider-Man by Marvel, that’s not inexpensive. But it’s a great investment. Knowing that Marvel has such a clear, creative vision, I sleep very well at night.”

Whether or not that means Sony’s investment will pay off remains to be seen, as Sony is gearing up for the same shared universe plans that they were starting when The Amazing Spider-Man 2 premiered in theaters; instead of a Sinister Six movie, they’re working on Morbius and another Venom spinoff.

Will the labor of Marvel Studios’ two Spider-Man movies and his appearance in three other MCU films translate to Sony’s success? Will the popularity of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse help their cause for the future?

All of this remains to be seen, but recent reports indicate that Sony is confident in their future without Marvel involved, ignoring the glaring fact that Spider-Man: Far From Home made a billion dollars at the box office AFTER the massive success of Avengers: Endgame. Either way, both studios have reason to play hardball, but the fans are suffering. That still does not give them an excuse to act terribly…