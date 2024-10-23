Marvel’s Spider-Man 4 Confirmed by Tom Holland, and It Starts Filming Soon

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has not been shy about teasing Marvel’s Spider-Man 4, a movie that has not technically been announced by Marvel Studios or Sony Pictures. Recently the star opened up about reading the latest script draft for the sequel, adding that it “lit a fire under him,” and how excited he got reading it with Zendaya. Marvel fans have been anxiously awaiting news on the movie and with reports that Tom Holland is set to star in Christopher Nolan’s new movie, many were wondering when the movie would even happen. Thankfully, Holland himself has confirmed the news.

Speaking in an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, naturally the subject of Spider-Man 4 was brought up by the host. Fallon addressed the elephant in the room by simply pointing out that rumors are swirling that Spider-Man 4 is happening. Holland chuckled at the question, asking Fallon, “What do you want to know?”

When asked to confirm the news of Spider-Man 4, Tom Holland simply said, “It’s happening.” Fallon embraced him after sharing the news, prompting Holland to add: “Yeah, next summer– Next summer we start shooting, everything’s good to go, we’re nearly there, super exciting. I can’t wait.”

Who Is Directing Spider-Man 4?

Though Marvel Studios nor Sony Pictures have confirmed any news about Spider-Man 4, reports have surfaced about what fans can expect. Writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who had a hand in the three previous Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland, returned to write the script for Spider-Man 4. Behind the camera though things will be a little different as director Jon Watts will not be returning. Stepping in to fill his shoes will be a director with a lot of Marvel work under his belt, Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the upcoming Wonder Man TV series.

What Is Spider-Man 4 about?

Marvel fans may have their eyebrows raised by the timing of Tom Holland’s confirmation of Spider-Man 4 as Sony Pictures will release Venom: The Last Dance in theaters this week. Though to date there has not been a meeting of Holland’s Spider-Man with Tom Hardy’s Venom (though he’s eager to see it happen) rumors have swirled of a crossover for years.

There’s also the lingering threat of the King in Black himself, Knull, who has been confirmed to appear in The Last Dance, but whose appearance may just be the beginning of his appearances on the big screen. Considering the multiversal powers of Knull, and the fact that a piece of Venom’s symbiote was left behind in the MCU during Spider-Man: No Way Home, perhaps Venom and Spider-Man will have to team-up to take down Knull on the big screen after all.