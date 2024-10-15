Venom 3 Director Teases Plans for Knull, Is a King In Black Movie Next?

The final installment in the Tom Hardy Venom trilogy is hitting theaters later this month, and bringing with it one of the most popular characters in recent Venom comics history. Venom: The Last Dance will feature the Symbiote god Knull as an important character of Eddie and Venom’s journey, though he apparently won’t be the film’s main antagonist. That’s because the creative forces behind this new Venom film seem to have bigger plans for Knull than just this one movie.

Knull immediately became a fan-favorite villain after debuting in Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman’s acclaimed Venom run back in 2018. The trailer for Venom: The Last Dance included a shot of Knull, seemingly setting him as the film’s villain, but director and co-writer Kelly Marcel thinks that honor goes to another character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instead, The Last Dance will be laying the groundwork for more Knull at some point in the future. While speaking to IGN about the film, Marcel noted that “one movie could never do justice to Knull.”

“We were always aware of Knull, but knew that we needed to lay the foundation of the Venom character, and his relationship with Eddie, before introducing him. This is just the beginning for Knull,” the filmmaker continued. “We’re in spoiler territory now and we hope some of the fun of watching this movie is not knowing what will happen, but trust me, we know full well how important Knull is to the fans, so just as we laid a foundation for Venom, we hope we are doing the same for Knull. The King in Black is way too powerful for ‘one and done.’”

Marcel goes on to call The Last Dance “the beginnings” of Knull’s on-screen story. That would indicate that the character is going to appear in more movies in the future. With this Venom story wrapping up the saga of Tom Hardy’s character, could that a solo Knull movie is already in the works?

“This film introduces Knull, but it just touches the beginnings of his story,” Marcel added. “Marvel’s greatest film villains are developed over time. Here, Knull is the threat lurking behind the danger that tests the absolute limits of Eddie and Venom’s partnership — but it’s their relationship that remains the heart of this story.”

While he hasn’t existed in the pages of Marvel Comics for very long, Knull quickly established himself as one of the most devastating villains in Venom or Spider-Man stories. His connection to all Symbiotes around the universe makes him a terrifying foe for any Marvel hero, especially one like Venom that is already part-Symbiote.

Venom: The Last Dance arrives in theaters on October 25th.