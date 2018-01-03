Sophie Turner Rips Into Logan Paul

Sophie Turner isn’t afraid of speaking her mind and the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star certainly isn’t keeping her thoughts about YouTuber Logan Paul quiet.

On Sunday, Paul posted a now-deleted video of himself and friends in Japan’s Aokigahara — also known as the “suicide forest” — that showed a dead body they came upon as well as Paul’s disrespectful response to the discovery. The video sparked criticism and backlash, as did the apology Paul posted to Twitter. Many felt Paul’s apology was insincere, including Turner who had harsh words for him.

“@LoganPaul You’re an idiot,” Turner wrote. “You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking. I can’t believe how self-praising your ‘apology’ is. You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did.”

Turner’s harsh words join those of others, including YouTuber PewDiePie who himself has experienced backlash over use of a racial slur in one of his own video streams. PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, posted his own video ripping into Paul, going so far as to call him “a straight up sociopath.”

Turner posted her condemnation of Paul on Monday. Paul, who was a popular Vine user before the app was shut down, has since posted another apology to Twitter, stating in a video that, in addition to continuing to apologize for the video, his actions should not be defended.

“To my fans who are defending my actions, please don’t,” Paul said. “They do not deserve to be defended.”