Spider-Gwen Saves The Day In ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Extended Clip

Spider-Man is swinging big these days as the hero’s next film prepares to slip into theaters. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is slated to debut in a couple weeks, and its newest clip is singing the praises of one Gwen Stacy.

As you can see above, an extended clip from Into the Spider-Verse has gone live, and it is hitting all the right notes. The reel shows Peter Parker and Miles Morales as expected, but it closes with a deserved save by the one and only Spider-Gwen.

The new footage starts with an older Peter mentoring Miles as the suited heroes sneak through a secure lab. It doesn’t take long before their cover is blown, and Peter pushes Miles to give web swinging a shot.

Of course, the technique is not as easy as Miles had hoped. The poor boy hits the ground hard a few times before he gets the *swing* of things, but Peter throws things out of whack when his inter-dimensional energy goes wild.

Still, the two Spider-Men are able to bounce back from the fall. A passed-out Peter and frantic Miles are saved by Gwen Stacy who dives to their rescue, and the chic hero proves she’s got some serious wall crawling skills.

If you are digging this clip, then you will want to check out Into the Spider-Verse as soon as possible. The film drops on December 14, and official reactions to the movie began popping up online today. As it stands, the animated Spider-Man flick is being called a standout of 2018 and has racked up an impressive 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 30 reviews thus far.

Sony Pictures is surely happy to see this kind of praise drop for Into the Spider-Verse, and the studio showed how much it believes in the film this week. Reports went live confirming a sequel is in development for Into the Spider-Verse along with a spin-off. The latter is expected to focus on a female-centric cast headed up by Spider-Gwen. So, if you like how this film handles the heroine, you’ll be seeing a lot more of her down the line.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on December 14th.