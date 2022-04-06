Spider-Man 2 Trends as Fan Pick Their Favorite Movie Spider Logo

Spider-Man fans are sharing their favorite version of the costume logos. On Twitter, @TOAA_Shill_ shared all the spiders that sat on Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland’s suits during their films. Asking people to select a favorite is always tough as these questions really come down to personal preference. A lot of people seem to love that Spider-Man 2 design and the Amazing Spider-Man 2 take on the arachnid. People of course weighed in from far and wide. Honestly, you could end up seeing Spidey’s symbol again sometimes soon. Check out some of the best reactions down below.

Doctor Strange and Spider-Man director Sam Raimi talked to Fandango about the idea of working with Maguire again for Marvel. “I’ve come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups,” he thought. “I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

