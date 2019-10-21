This Spider-Man 4-Movie Blu-ray Set Is a Bargain With a Bonus Steelbook

A new Spider-Man Blu-ray / Digital set is offering Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Venom in a single Steelbook case for $56.99 (25% off). That works out to $14.25 per film. If you were to purchase these films on Blu-ray separately right now, it would run you around $66.

You can grab the Spider-Man Blu-ray set here on Amazon (and here at Best Buy for the same price) with a ship date slated for December 3rd. Note that the set is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically lock in this discount and any bigger discounts that occur between the time you order and the ship date.

Speaking of Steelbooks, Best Buy has launched their exclusive Steelbook for the 4K Ultra HD release of Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in Todd Phillips controversial Joker film. The special edition is now available for pre-order through Best Buy for $34.99. The standard Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray are also up for pre-order via Best Buy and Amazon.

Director Todd Phillips Joker centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone fictional story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips’ exploration of Arthur Fleck, who is indelibly portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, is of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society. A clown-for-hire by day, he aspires to be a stand-up comic at night… but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, Arthur makes one bad decision that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events in this gritty character study.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy and Robert De Niro, Joker is now playing.

