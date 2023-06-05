Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Viewers Complain About Poor Sound Mix

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now and while the Sony Pictures Animation sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is making a major splash at the box office — the film is the second-best domestic debut of the year thus far — and is winning over audiences and critics in a big way, the film isn't without issue. Some fans seeing Across the Spider-Verse in theaters have encountered some issues with the film's sound mixing. Specifically, many viewers have complained that they've been unable to hear much of the film's dialogue due to it being too quiet as compared the film's music — and they've taken to social media with the concern to alert other moviegoers.

Online, fans were pretty vocal on Twitter about the film's sound issues. Most had nothing but praise for Across the Spider-Verse overall, but also noted that there were sound issues. Some noted that they had a hard time hearing what certain characters were saying at different points in the film, while others questioned why it wasn't being addressed. Some even said that they were looking forward to seeing the film with subtitles so that they could better hear and understand the things that the current sound mix simply wouldn't let them.

What Happens In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

Read on for how fans are reacting to the sound mix in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and let us know if you had issues with the film's sound in the comments.