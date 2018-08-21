Marvel Reuniting Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends

Spider-Man, Iceman, and Firestar are reuniting! Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends will hold a reunion in the pages of Iceman #3 this November.

The new Iceman limited series sees Bobby Drake taking on Mr. Sinister, a foe who has vexed the entire X-Men team on more than one occasion. It’s no wonder he decides to call in help from some old friends.

“As a lifelong Spider-Man and X-Fan, I forced C.B. Cebulski to swear he wasn’t kidding when the opportunity to write a Spider-Man & His Amazing Friends team-up happened,” said writer Sina Grace. “Expect me to one-up Chip Zdarsky on quips and dynamic action!”

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends was a cartoon that ran from 1981-1983. The series introduced the character of Firestar, who was later added to the Marvel Comics Universe through the X-Men. Marvel Comics has occasionally referenced the team by bringing them together in the pages of special issues.

Sina Grace and Nathan Stockman are creating this Iceman miniseries as a followup to Grace’s previous Iceman ongoing series. The plot finds Iceman investigating a series of murders where the victims are Morlocks. In the first issue, Iceman teams with fellow X-Man and detective Bishop.

“I’m amazed that the series connected with an audience so much that we defied odds and got another arc,” Grace said when the limited series was announced. “The whole process of writing the first one, I was focused on doing my best work and crafting a series that sat well as a standalone…I had blinders on. Apathy is such a huge force in this world, so when the letters kept coming after the final issue—in my DMs, on Tumblr, to the Marvel offices, at comic conventions—that was when I had to ask, ‘Is this the impact other Super Hero books have on their readers?’”

“My heart warmed when gay Twitter stood by my choice to have Bobby irrationally want to move across the country for a guy—they saw that same insane puppy love in themselves. When the New York Times article hit, that’s when I was like, Oh, we did something special, and people took notice. Tight,” Grace added.

Iceman #3 goes on sale Nov. 7th.

ICEMAN #3 (of 5)

Written by SINA GRACE

Art by NATHAN STOCKMAN

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

On Sale 11/7/18