Andrew Garfield Reveals How He Really Feels About Spider-Man Reboots

Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield shared how he really felt about all these Spider-Man reboots. Since his turn in the tights, Tom Holland has put on the mask of the friendly neighborhood hero. A lot of fans seemed to balk at the idea of replacing Tobey Maguire as Spidey the first time around. Well, Garfield doesn’t hate it and said as much to Andy Cohen on Sirius XM. The actor likened the roles to see Shakespearan stories when the radio host said that he was exasperated by the reboots. “I’m afraid I can’t co-sign that one with you,” he laughed. “It’s like Hamlet, like, you can never get enough Hamlets or Macbeth.” There are a lot of ways in which superhero stories function as pop-cultural myths for audiences. Garfield seems to be okay with that. Some fans might take issue with the notion of these reboots being on a “timer” of about a decade. But, that’ hasn’t been historically true and there will be a point in which the superhero appetite won’t be as strong among the general populace.

“I think the world dictates that and I think it is… I will vouch for the character for a second in the sense that, it’s the only superhero where he’s covered head to toe, you don’t see skin color, you don’t see, sexual orientation you don’t see any of those things,” the actor obsevered. “So everyone can project themselves into the suit and I think that’s why he’s probably the most beloved superhero, universally throughout every culture, throughout every race.”

“When my tenure was done and Tom Holland’s tenure started… I don’t share your sentiments, I’m afraid. I was very happy and very excited,” Garfield added. “And also, you know… since it was the first Halloween costume when I was three, my mum made it out of felt and just this beautiful thing and so I get it. I get the hunger. It’s something that I can get down with. I’m sorry that it’s keeping you up at night.”

it’s a refreshingly thoughtful answer from an actor who has been badgered about the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home at every turn. He tried to reconcile all the speculation in a conversation with Variety.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?’” Garfield explained. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m *****d. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

