Spider-Man Actor Compares Filming Marvel Films to Going to Theme Parks

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is set to hit theatres at the end of the year. The highly-anticipated movie is set to see the return of Tom Holland in the titular role as well as some other fan-favorites from the first two films. One person who is expected to reprise their role is Angourie Rice who plays Betty Brant. Rice is currently co-starring in HBO Max's Mare of Easttown alongside Kate Winslet. During a recent chat with Collider, Rice spoke about her new series as well as the Spider-Man movies. In fact, she compared the experience of working on the Marvel films to going to a theme park.

"The way that like Marvel protects the story is beyond anything I’ve ever experienced. It’s so secret. Shooting Spider-Man was like getting to go to a really cool theme park, but you couldn’t tell anyone because it’s the world’s most secret theme park. That was tricky. The good thing about the second film was that I had my mother and my sister there with me, the whole time, so they were in on it and I could talk to them about anything because they were there. They are super secretive about everything. After being a part of it and seeing how people speculate from photos online and single lines in previous films, the fans of Marvel do some really great guesswork, for sure, so I understand," Rice shared.

"I grew up on Spider-Man, not in the sense of growing up reading the comics, but I was 15 when I signed up to do the first one and by time this last one comes out, I’m gonna be almost 21," Rice added. "It happened during very formative years in my life. I’m a very different person now than I was at 15, although maybe some people would beg to differ. But I feel like my life has changed so much since I was 15. In my mind, Betty growing up, Betty getting ready to graduate, and Betty getting her first boyfriend and going to school dances and traveling overseas, that happened in my life, at the same time. Betty and me, our trajectories are very parallel, in terms of how we grew up. That community and that story will always be a huge part of my life and my adolescence."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th.