Sandra Bullock Addresses Spider-Man Casting Rumor

Sandra Bullock addressed those Marvel casting rumors this week. She’s been whispered about as one of the choices for Madame Web in Sony’s universe of Spider-Man characters. The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show to talk about a range of topics, but couldn’t escape the superhero questions. Bullock plainly said, “I don’t think I’m Marvel material,” when asked about being approached by the studio. Then clarified when pressed that she has never been contacted about any roles in the MCU. The late-night host joked that he has a history of actors lying to his face and then appearing on the show for press about a Marvel project. It’s a fair point to make, but the superstar seems very genuine in her confusion about all of this. The Madame Web description in particular is a delight because Bullock really appears to have no idea what Kimmel is talking about in that moment. Either she is really good at pretending (It is her job!) or is completely unaware of how much speculation goes on with social media.

“You know what, if that were a rumor that my son had heard, do you know how much I would get him to do in the house,” she joked. “I would be so successful in my requests. Who did they say I would be? His grandmother or something?” Kimmel explained the concept of Madamme Web and then Bullock asked, “Why was I not hired for this? What happened to the talks? I need to know. Because I think I would be amazing with the psychic-ness of this.”

In a recent conversation with Variety, Sony executive Sanford Panitch actually said there was a plan for Spider-Man to migrate to other film series outside of the MCU.

“There actually is a plan,” he explained. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed… The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin. There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.”

Here’s the description for Spider-Man’s latest adventure:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

