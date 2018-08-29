‘Spider-Man’ Comic Stirs Controversy With Reference To Anti-Mormon Book

The latest issue of Amazing Spider-Man had a hidden easter egg, but it is one that has not been warmly received by those who practice the Mormon faith.

Amazing Spider-Man #4 features the continuing story of a separated Spider-Man and Peter Parker, and during this time apart Spider-Man has been enjoying the spotlight. As one page in the issue points out, he’s been hobnobbing with celebrities and endorsing a variety of products, with logos all over his costume. The logos are takes on real-world logos, and one features the words CES Letter, which is actually a real book that seeks to gain insight from the Latter Day Saints Church about the Mormon faith (via THR).

The official description of CES Letter can be found below.

“CES Letter is one Latter-Day Saint’s honest quest to get official answers from the LDS Church on its troubling origins, history, and practices. Jeremy Runnells was offered an opportunity to discuss his own doubts with a director of the Church Educational System (CES) and was assured that his doubts could be resolved. After reading Jeremy’s letter, the director promised him a response. No response ever came.”

While the post has been deleted, a post from what is thought to be Ottley surfaced earlier with the panel in question and the caption “I’m an exmo, just resigned this year. And I draw Amazing Spider-Man for Marvel. I threw in a little Easter egg in the issue that came out last week. Spidey wearing endorsement patches, and one of the patches is…”

Marvel has yet to make an official comment on the matter, but this isn’t the first time they’ve had to deal with something like this. Marvel ended up letting go of artist Ardian Syaf after he included references to protests by Muslim Indonesians of the Christian governor of Jakarta Basuki Tjahaja Purnama in the art of X-Men Gold #1. You can read part of Marvel’s official statement on the matter below.

“The mentioned artwork in X-Men Gold #1 was inserted without knowledge behind its reported meanings. These implied references do not reflect the views of the writer, editors or anyone else at Marvel and are in direct opposition of the inclusiveness of Marvel Comics and what the X-Men have stood for since their creation. This artwork will be removed from subsequent printings, digital versions, and trade paperbacks and disciplinary action is being taken.”

Amazing Spider-Man #4 is written by Nick Spencer and drawn by Ryan Ottley. The issue features inks by Cliff Rathburn, colors by Laura Martin, and letters by VC’s Joe Caramagna. The official description can be found below.

“Someone is out there impersonating Peter Parker! Is it the Chameleon? An LMD? Ultimate Peter Parker making his Marvel U debut? Think again, True Believer!”

Amazing Spider-Man #4 is in comic stores now.