Daily Bugle Newsstands Set Up In NYC Handing Out Limited Edition Spider-Man Papers

Spider-Man: No Way Home has led to The Daily Bugle setting up real-life newsstands in New York City. People walking around can get their hands on limited edition Spider-Man papers if they can get to one early. Sony has been ramping up the marketing around the movie steadily every week since that first trailer dropped. No Way Home has the biggest presale for a movie since Avengers: Endgame. So, the hype is at an absolute fever pitch. Some New Yorkers are going to stroll right on by these newsstands without noticing. But, big fans will probably stop and take pictures with the structures themselves. (Heck, the movie is about realities crossing, so who’s to say that Marvel isn’t planning on keeping them up for a week.) At any rate, social media is buzzing about these little kiosks. Check them out for yourself down below.

One person smiling at all of this would be J.K. Simmons. He was the face of the Bugle for a lot of the fanbase. He told THR how heartbroken he was when the news of the Raimi movies not getting a fourth installment came down.

Get your limited-edition hard copy of the Daily Bugle TODAY ONLY, at a very special newsstand in NYC. It’s filled with exclusive #SpiderManNoWayHome news you won’t find anywhere else… pic.twitter.com/iAR4pIKQVr — Liberty Mutual (@LibertyMutual) December 10, 2021

“When they moved on from there [Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy], it was heartbreaking,” the actor explained. “I thought ‘Oh well, that was fun,’ and I was glad I had the opportunity. When they came back a couple of years ago and said they wanted to revive that gasbag of a character, I was thrilled. It was just about adapting him to 2020 and really to me, he’s the same blowhard, just instead of running a newspaper he runs a media empire.”

Check out the latest synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Would you love to see a Daily Bugle newsstand near you? Let us know down in the comments!

going to the daily bugle stand in nyc today 🥰 — fran ☆ (@1stepforliv) December 10, 2021

BROADEN YOUR DAILY BUGLE HORIZONS SELL IT IN OTHER PLACWS — . (@anyatimothee) December 10, 2021

Daily Bugle in NYC! pic.twitter.com/zXuhUddgDO — Two 6ix, Too Sick (@brownindian26) December 10, 2021

There’s a Daily Bugle newsstand in my neighborhood today pic.twitter.com/C6kFySco9o — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 10, 2021

In this essay, I will explore how fictitious ‘The Daily Bugle’ systematically undermined public confidence in mainstream news media… #SpiderMan #spidernowayhome https://t.co/J8lReiP13c — Stephen Dixon (@stevpdixon) December 10, 2021

En Manhattan han puesto un kiosko del Daily Bugle pic.twitter.com/iHzzcAVvax — 𝓜𝓻. 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓴𝓲 🎃 (@MrFreaki) December 10, 2021

i just called the daily bugle 😭 — leonie (@kissypeter) December 10, 2021

