‘Spider-Man’ Deleted Scene Is Weirder Than An Adult Swim Infomercial

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Homecoming swung onto Digital HD earlier this week, packed with special features and deleted scenes that include a Miles Morales shout out and a Captain America: The Winter Soldier call back. But it’s a deleted scene featuring Midtown School of Science & Technology news anchors Betty Brant (Angourie Rice) and Jason Ionello (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) that’s the standout of the bunch, featuring more screen time for Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) schoolmates and a clever homage to a famous Marvel Comics catchphrase.

A perfect parody of school news shows, the breaking “news exclusive” segment comes in the aftermath of the Homecoming dance, with the teens informing their classmates that the Shocker (Bokeem Woodbine) was taken into custody after being webbed to the side of a bus by the mysterious Spider-Man. The news segment features more of Principal Morita (Kenneth Choi), who demands his students to delete inappropriate selfies they snapped with the perpetrator webbed to the bus. It’s further revealed that Tiny (Ethan Dizon), who interrupts Happy (Jon Favreau) and Peter in the bathroom, is now in possession of the Shocker’s powerful gauntlet, that was re-purposed from Chitauri technology.

“Go get ’em, tigers,” Betty says, announcing a basketball match up between the Tigers and the opposing Flatbush Asgardians, before talk turns to the big question on everyone’s mind: who is Spider-Man? Mr. Harrington (Martin Starr), Michelle (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) all weigh in with their thoughts before the topic turns to more pressing matters: an escaped salamander.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is now available on Digital HD ahead of its physical release on October 7. You can pre-order the Blu-ray (currently 41% off) and 4K releases here.