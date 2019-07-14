Spider-Man: Far From Home Fan Notices All the Times We Were Tricked by Mysterio’s Illusions

Spider-Man: Far From Home introduced fans to a strange new era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we’re starting to head into uncharted territory. After the events of Avengers: Endgame restored life to the universe, it left a door open for a new threat to creep through and threaten the people of Earth once again.

But not everything is as it seems in the new Marvel Studios film, because Spider-Man: Far From Home borrows more from a con movie than a traditional superhero story. But the answer was right in front of our noses, as one eagle-eyed fan noticed in a recent viewing.

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below.

In the movie Spider-Man allies with Quentin Beck for a short time, until he realizes the hero known as Mysterio is actually not a hero at all. The new villain is a former employee of Tony Stark’s who was fired and decided to take his revenge on the world by duping everyone into believing he’s Iron Man’s successor.

Mysterio utilizes advanced drone technology, some of the same advances we saw from the BARF system in Captain America: Civil War, to create vivid images that look real to everyone who sees them. He creates the threat of the Elementals, who aren’t actually real but instead are projected by the drones, and the damage they inflict is caused by their weapons systems.

One fan noticed many instances in the film where the Elementals seemed to attack, but the results of their blows were inconsistent with their supposed abilities. So if you were paying attention all along, you might have noticed the long con right away.

It’s fun to go back and watch movies like this knowing the twists to come, because they usually reveal new details about the con taking place. One fan also noticed that Mysterio appears earlier in the film, seemingly spying on Peter Parker while he embarks on his class trip across Europe.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.