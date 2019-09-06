Spider-Man Fans React to Sony Closing the Door on MCU Reunion

Last month brought about the sad news that Disney and Sony were unable to reach a deal about Spider-Man, meaning Tom Holland is not expected to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have been hoping that the two companies could reach a deal, but according to a statement issued by Sony yesterday, the door is currently closed (for now).

The deal initially allowed Spider-Man to appear in Marvel Studios films to co-exist with the Avengers heroes in the MCU. It expired following Spider-Man: Far From Home and Marvel’s parent company Disney wanted a considerable lift in their cut of the box office revenue for Spider-Man movies to which Sony essentially said no.

While many initially blamed Sony for the drama, some reports suggest Disney is the one who wanted to walk away. However, the recent news from Sony has caught the attention of many Marvel fans, who have continued to tweet their disdain towards the company. Here’s a sample of tweets from Spider-Man fans who are upset over the recent news…

Tears:

Sony reveal “the door is closed” to Tom Holland(spider-man) returning to MCU.



I don’t think Sony pictures & Marvel wanna work things out. 😥 pic.twitter.com/md6pifAEC1 — Large boy 🌪 (@iam_blarj) September 6, 2019

Anger:

Sony: “The door is closed when it comes to Spider-Man rejoining the MCU”



Me: pic.twitter.com/PdAK31aKRc — anthony || (@anthonyonmovies) September 5, 2019

Calls for Boycotts:

Here’s the headline I just read. Sony Pictures Chief on Spider-Man Split: ‘For the Moment the Door is Closed’

Sony is screwing the fans over. I’m posting this list of their upcoming movies again so you’ll know which ones to avoid if you want to #boycottsony and #savespiderman pic.twitter.com/LSpkRE4W62 — Roger M. Sallee (@horrorlord) September 6, 2019

The Interactions We’ll Never See:

So apparently Sony claims that “The Door is Closed” on Spider-Man in the MCU. That means there will be no interaction with The Fantastic Four or the X-Men, If they make a standalone Spider-Man Film, I’m not watching it #boycottsonyspiderman — Ranz (@Starfleet2360) September 5, 2019

The Stark Factor:

Send your Thoughts and Prayers to the writers of the next Spider-Man film who have to creatively come up with a different villain motivation that doesn’t rely on Tony Stark. https://t.co/rMWFdMk1aa — Dan (@Danimalish) September 5, 2019

Pleas on Ads:

Be a Star in our eyes and instead is saying the “door is closed” on Spider-Man, kick that thing down and renegotiate with Disney — Frank McCue (@ftmcq26) September 5, 2019

Hatred for the Metaphorical Door:

Sony pictures chief on spider-man split: “for the moment the door is closed”

me to the door: pic.twitter.com/YFBAYqDIY5 — bell⋆✨ (@spiderlingdaya) September 5, 2019

The Cinematic Parallels:

from now onward , the door for disney to get back spider-man for future movies is a NO GO



Sony Pictures CEO said to Variety that

“For the moment the door is closed” pic.twitter.com/nJ1IoQ9aBI — • commander shepard • (@MiharuKenshin) September 5, 2019

The Beginning and The End:

First and last shot of Spider-Man in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/9oZ8mfbW0h — Peter (@petemena) September 6, 2019

How do you feel about the Spider-Man news? Do you plan to boycott Sony? Tell us in the comments.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is still playing in select theaters.