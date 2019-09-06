Marvel

Spider-Man Fans React to Sony Closing the Door on MCU Reunion

Last month brought about the sad news that Disney and Sony were unable to reach a deal about […]

By

Last month brought about the sad news that Disney and Sony were unable to reach a deal about Spider-Man, meaning Tom Holland is not expected to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have been hoping that the two companies could reach a deal, but according to a statement issued by Sony yesterday, the door is currently closed (for now).

The deal initially allowed Spider-Man to appear in Marvel Studios films to co-exist with the Avengers heroes in the MCU. It expired following Spider-Man: Far From Home and Marvel’s parent company Disney wanted a considerable lift in their cut of the box office revenue for Spider-Man movies to which Sony essentially said no.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While many initially blamed Sony for the drama, some reports suggest Disney is the one who wanted to walk away. However, the recent news from Sony has caught the attention of many Marvel fans, who have continued to tweet their disdain towards the company. Here’s a sample of tweets from Spider-Man fans who are upset over the recent news…

Tears:

Anger:

Calls for Boycotts:

The Interactions We’ll Never See:

The Stark Factor:

Pleas on Ads:

Hatred for the Metaphorical Door:

The Cinematic Parallels:

The Beginning and The End:

How do you feel about the Spider-Man news? Do you plan to boycott Sony? Tell us in the comments.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is still playing in select theaters.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts