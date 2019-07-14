Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Box Office Climbs to $274 Million in Second Weekend

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings back to the top of the box office charts in its second weekend. This week’s chart looks a lot like last week’s chart at first glance. Spider-Man sits in the first place slot, earning an estimated $13.37 million on Friday. It’s estimated to take in $45.3 million over the weekend, a downturn of about 50% from the film’s record-setting opening weekend over the July 4th holiday, showing more staying power than Spider-Man: Homecoming. The film’s domestic total will climb to over $274 million domestic and $847 million worldwide.

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. Peter heads to Europe on a class trip with Ned (Jacob Batalon), MJ (Zendaya), and the rest of their class. The trip becomes less of a vacation and more of a work trip when Spidey is called in by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to team up with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and investigate mysterious elemental creatures popping up across the continent.

In another repeat of last weekend, Toy Story 4 sits in the second-place spot. After earning an estimated $6.25 million on Friday, the animated feature is looking at another $20 million in its fourth weekend in North America, bringing its box office total to $346 million domestic. Globally, the film has earned over $670 million for Disney.

This weekend’s highest-placing opener is disaster horror flick Crawl. The story of alligators terrorizing a hurricane-stricken Florida town is performing above projections. After earning $4.3 million on Friday, the film will take in $11.5 million in its first weekend. The studio spent $13.5 million to produce the film.

Stuber, the buddy comedy vehicle for Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani, is opening in fourth place. Disney’s first R-rated release in six years earned about $3 million on Friday on its way to an $8 million opening weekend, in line with the low end of expectations.

What are you seeing in theaters this weekend? Let us know in the comments. Keep reading to see this weekend’s box office top 10.

1. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Week Two

Friday: $13.37 million

Weekend: $45.3 million

Total: $274.52 million

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

2. Toy Story 4

Week Four

Friday: $6.25 million

Weekend: $20 million

Total: $346 million

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they’re worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy.

Toy Story 4 is directed by Josh Cooley from a screenplay by Andrew Stanton and Stephany Folsom. The film features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Madeleine McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan, and Joan Cusack.

3. Crawl

Opening Weekend

Friday: $4.3 million

Weekend: $11.5 million

When a massive hurricane hits her Florida town, young Haley ignores the evacuation orders to search for her missing father, Dave. After finding him gravely injured in their family home, the two of them become trapped by the rapidly encroaching floodwaters. With the storm strengthening, Haley and Dave discover an even greater threat than the rising water level — a relentless attack from a pack of gigantic alligators.

Crawl is directed by Alexandre Aja from a screenplay written by Michael and Shawn Rasmussen. The film stars Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper.

4. Stuber

Opening Weekend

Friday: $3.08 million

Weekend: $8 million

When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.

Directed by Michael Dowse, this action-comedy from 20th Century Fox also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.

5. Yesterday

Week Three

Friday: $1.95 million

Weekend: $6.7 million

Total: $48 million

Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie. After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, Jack becomes an overnight sensation with a little help from his agent.

Yesterday is directed by Danny Boyle, written by Richard Curtis, and stars Himesh Patel, Lily James, Ed Sheeran, and Kate McKinnon.

6. Aladdin

Week Seven

Friday: $1.77 million

Weekend: $5.87 million

Total: $331.48 million

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1992 classic, Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future.

Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie, written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s animated feature of the same name. The film stars Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar.

7. Annabelle Comes Home

Week Three

Friday: $1.73 million

Weekend: $5.55 million

Total: $60.76 million

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren lock the possessed doll in the artifacts room in their house. But when the doll awakens the room’s evil spirits, it soon becomes an unholy night of terror for the couple’s 10-year-old daughter, her friends and their young baby sitter.

Annabelle Comes Home is written and directed by Gary Dauberman. The film stars Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Katie Sarife, Patrick Wilson, and Vera Farmiga,

8. Midsommar

Week Two

Friday: $1.15 million

Weekend: $3 million

Total: $16 million

With their relationship in trouble, a young American couple travel to a fabled Swedish midsummer festival where a seemingly pastoral paradise transforms into a sinister, dread-soaked nightmare as the locals reveal their terrifying agenda.

Midsommar is directed by Ari Aster and stars Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgren, and Will Poulter.

9. The Secret Life of Pets 2

Week Five

Friday: $950,000

Weekend: $3.1 million

Total: $151.7 million

Max the terrier must cope with some major life changes when his owner gets married and has a baby. When the family takes a trip to the countryside, nervous Max has numerous run-ins with canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a scary turkey. Luckily for Max, he soon catches a break when he meets Rooster, a gruff farm dog who tries to cure the lovable pooch of his neuroses.

The Secret Lives of Pets 2 is directed by Chris Renaud, co-directed by Jonathan del Val, and written by Brian Lynch. The film’s voice cast includes Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Ellie Kemper, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell, Nick Kroll, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, and Harrison Ford.

10. Avengers: Endgame

Week 12

Friday: $471,000

Weekend: $1.69 million

Total: $851.2 million

Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.