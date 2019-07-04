Spider-Man: Far From Home is Causing Lots of Speculation on How Nick Fury Likes His Toast

Spider-Man: Far From Home finally hit theaters this week, and it features another appearance by Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. He’s shown up in every Marvel Cinematic Universe film of 2019, but his biggest role was in Captain Marvel. During that film, Nick Fury uses the fact that he cannot eat diagonal toast to prove to Carol that he’s not a Skrull (aliens with the ability to shapeshift into other people). However, that led to some speculation that post-Captain Marvel Fury was a Skrull due to the way he eats a sandwich in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Now that Spider-Man: Far From Home has been released, the question of Fury’s eating habits have been raised again.

Warning: Spider-Man: Far From Home Spoilers Ahead…

In the shocking final post-credits scene, Spider-Man: Far From Home reveals that Nick Fury wasn’t Nick Fury. He and Maria Hill were actually Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren (Sharon Blynn), who were the Skrulls featured in Captain Marvel. The scene cut to Fury in space, which means the former Director of SHIELD is still alive and kicking. However, it’s left many fans wondering just how long Talos has taken over Fury’s identity. Could he have been Fury in Age of Ultron, fixing the sandwich plot hole that has plagued some fans for months?

“It’s entirely plausible that Talos has been posing as Fury since the second Avengers film,” Bustle writes. “That said, just because Fury might have been a Skrull by the time Age of Ultron rolled around, doesn’t mean he’s been a Skrull all along. Remember, the last time fans saw Talos in Captain Marvel, he was flying off into space with Captain Marvel, searching for a home safe from the Kree. That may have been in the ’90s, but it’s hard to believe that he would have returned to Earth before at least the late 2000s.”

Bustle also points out that Fury probably couldn’t have been Talos this entire time, especially due to his involvement in the Avengers Initiative. The likeliest scenario is that Talos took over for Fury before Ultron (hopefully, the same goes for Maria Hill since she’s been “such a great agent”). Of course, it’s entirely possible that Fury was only Talos sometimes. During Captain Marvel, Fury also says that he ONLY goes by Fury, and there have been many instances in the Marvel films where people refer to him as Nick. Could those be the times he was Talos?

Based on the Spider-Man credits, it’s likely all of our Skull-related questions will be answered in Phase 4. Do you think Fury was secretly Talos as far back as Age of Ultron? Tell us in the comments!

Spider-Man Far From Home is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which was just re-released in theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.